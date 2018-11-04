image
Sunday, November 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kedarnath faces religious protests by regional priests

Bollywood

Kedarnath faces religious protests by regional priests

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   November 04 2018, 3.08 pm
back
Abhishek KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentKedarnathSara Ali KhanSushant Singh Rajput
nextForget Virat Kohli, we are drooling over Anushka Sharma's newest magazine cover partner
ALSO READ

Kedarnath poster: Sara Ali Khan to make her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput and not Ranveer Singh

Arjun Rampal’s mother passes away, friends and family pay their last respects

Sara Ali Khan shares a special picture with her teacher and you'll be surprised to know it is