Kedarnath faces religious protests by regional priests

Kedarnath's Teerth Purohits in Uttarakhand’s Chardham have demanded a blanket ban on the upcoming film, Kedarnath, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sara Ali Khan. The agitators alleged that the film, which is based on the catastrophic floods of 2013, promotes the idea of 'love jihad'.

“We will launch an agitation if the movie is not banned as we have been told that it hurts the Hindu religious sentiments by promoting ‘love jihad’,” said Vinod Shukla, chairman, Kedar Sabha, an organisation of the priests based in Kedarnath. Shukla also mentions that the priests had strong objections to the “vulgar dance sequences” that were shot around the Kedarnath shrine.

A protest was organised, on Thursday, by a group of people at the district headquarters town of Rudraprayag. “A similar demonstration was also held at Kotdwar,” said Ajendra Ajay, a state BJP leader. Protests followed the teaser and poster release of Kedarnath. Ajay has also urged the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Prasoon Joshi, to ban the film.

The BJP leader states that also raised objections to the film’s poster that “shows the hero, a Muslim carrying the heroine, a Hindu”, in a palanquin with the Kedarnath shrine in the background.

“That is factually incorrect because you will see no Muslim ferrying pilgrims on the trekking route to the Kedarnath shrine,” he said, adding “equally offensive is” the tagline ‘Love is a Pilgrimage’ printed on the poster.