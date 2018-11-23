Kedarnath: Here's how Sushant Singh Rajput prepared for his role of a pithoo

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are all set to entertain us on the big screen together in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. Sushant plays the role of a pithoo in the movie. The actor is known for giving 100 percent to all the characters he plays on the big screen and Kedarnath was not an exception. The actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he has showed how he prepared for the role.

Sushant is seen wearing a punching bag on his back and is seen walking on a treadmill which is on incline mode. We are sure this wouldn’t have been an easy task for the actor. Let’s hope that Sushant’s hard work is paid off. For the uninitiated, pithoo, are men who carry tourists on their back to the Kedarnath temple.

Kedarnath marks Sara Ali Khan’s debut. The movie, after being delayed for multiple times is finally hitting screens on December 7, 2018. The trailer and the songs have created a good pre-release buzz and moviegoers are quite excited to see Sara on the big screen. When the trailer was out, a couple of the political parties wanted a ban on the film as according to them the movie promotes love-jihad.