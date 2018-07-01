Kedarnath: It is last day for Sara Ali Khan on the sets of the film

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath has been in the news for mostly all the wrong reasons. First the tiff between Abhishek Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment, and then Kapoor dragging Sara into a legal matter due to Simmba. Nothing was looking great for the film. But, looks like finally Kedarnath is shaping up well. A few days ago, Sushant Singh Rajput had wrapped up the film, and now, today (1st July) is the last day for Sara Ali Khan on the sets.

Director Abhishek Kapoor on his Instagram posted a picture of Sara and stated that it is Sara’s last day of the shoot and he will be missing her. Check out the post here:

Kedarnath will mark Sara’s debut in Bollywood and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba will be her second big screen outing.

Few days ago, there were reports that Sushant is concerned about Sara’s screen time in the film. He wants that the actress should get an equal screen space. It was said that the actor feels responsible towards Sara as he is her first co-star.

Well, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Kedarnath is slated to release on November 30, 2018. Meanwhile Simmba will hit the screens on December 28, 2018.