image
Tuesday, November 20th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kedarnath new track: Qaafirana is the soothing beginning of a love story

Bollywood

Kedarnath new track: Qaafirana is the soothing beginning of a love story

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 20 2018, 5.18 pm
back
arijit singhBollywoodEntertainmentKedarnathNew SongNikhita GandhiQaafiranaSushant Singh Rajput. Sara Ali Khan
nextArjun Kapoor goes bald for Panipat, hides look from the paps
ALSO READ

Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback picture reveals an interesting fact about the tragedy

Sweetheart from Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan’s grace rules this new wedding anthem!

Kedarnath: This is what Sara Ali Khan has learnt from Kareena Kapoor Khan