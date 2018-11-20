Kedarnath new track: Qaafirana is the soothing beginning of a love story

Kedarnath, after numerous delays, is on its way to the theatres; and might actually turn out to be a pleasant watch. There's this fresh pairing of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. Both of them have succeeded in striking an enjoyable chemistry. The film has been shot across picturesque locations of Uttarakhand and can promise delightful visuals. The music is enjoyable too. And all of these are present in parts, in the latest released track titled Qaafirana.

The song journals two souls growing affectionate for each other day by day and finding solace in love. Sara Ali Khan plays a Hindu girl who takes a pilgrimage to the famous Kedarnath temple and meets Sushant Singh Rajput, a Muslim guy who becomes her guide. The proximity towards each other is a beautiful journey which finds a home in small moments of joy.

The track is composed by Amit Trivedi and has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath also has extensive usage of VFX as it incorporates the destructive Uttarakhand floods of 2013. Numerous disputes over the film's production rights also took place. Finally, it will see the light of theatres on 7th December 2018.