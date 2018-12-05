Kedarnath: Numerous delays in the film's release left Sara Ali Khan nervous

Her debut film is yet to hit the screens but she is being considered the next big thing in Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan, who gears up for her first release Kedarnath, is winning hearts with her smart presence, confidence and gestures. The Christmas season is especially proving to be merry for her since her second film, Simmba also releases this month. But Bollywood is also a business that is always balancing chances with uncertainties. There was a time when it looked like Kedarnath would never see the glitzy lights of the theatres at all.

"The only feeling you have is prayer, which is not a feeling really. There was this constant thought that everything should work out. I will be a huge liar if I say it did not affect me. It was terrifying because we were so attached to the project. I would keep calling Gattu (Kapoor) sir, every day and ask, 'Sir, sab theek hai? (everything alright?) Thank God, things worked out in the end," Sara told Mid-day. People who have stepped into new ventures amid risks will certainly get what she means.

For the uninitiated, Kedarnath had to undergo numerous delays as producers fell apart. Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment was originally backing the film but had major differences of opinions followed between her and director Abhishek Kapoor. Later, Ekta Kapoor stepped in, only to move out of the project in a while. Kedarnath is now presented by RSVP Pictures and Abhishek's own banner Guy in the Sky Pictures. It is set to release on December 7th.