Kedarnath poster: Sara Ali Khan to make her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput and not Ranveer Singh

Sara Ali Khan’s debut film has truly been a mystery. She first bagged Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which was to mark her debut. But then, due to various reasons, the film got pushed to next year. It was then reported that her film with Ranveer Singh, Simmba, will mark her official debut as it releases on December 28, 2018. However, the latest poster of Kedarnath has changed the game completely. The film is now slated to release on December 7, hence making it her debut venture.

The new poster featuring Sara and Sushant in an intriguing one as we see the handsome hunk being the pithu and carrying the lady on his back. The backdrop is of pilgrimage sight, Kedarnath, making us curious about the storyline.

We are happy to see something coming from this film as even before it could make it to the headlines, it got entangled in a legal mess. It all started when a tiff took place between Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Prernaa Arora. Their squabble led to the movie’s shoot coming to a halt which automatically led to a delay and so, the agency that manages Sara decided to give her bulk dates to the Rohit Shetty’s project Simmba which stars her opposite Ranveer.

Then it was Ronnie Screwvala who came to the rescue as the producer of Kedarnath, and he and Abhishek Kapoor asked for the same dates from Sara to finish their flick. However, since she had already locked her dates for Simmba, she couldn’t do so. This led the producer-director duo to take Sara to the court. But thankfully, both the flmmakers, Abhishek Kapoor and Rohit Shetty, decided to settle the matter outside court.

Now, we know when Sara is going to make her debut and we are so excited. Talking about the poster, we are loving the hilly backdrop with Sushant carrying Sara. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from the entertainment world.