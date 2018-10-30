image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kedarnath poster: Sara Ali Khan to make her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput and not Ranveer Singh

Bollywood

Kedarnath poster: Sara Ali Khan to make her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput and not Ranveer Singh

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 30 2018, 9.13 am
back
Abhishek KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentKedarnathSushant Singh Rajput
nextVishal Bhardwaj points glitch in National Anthem played at MAMI, urges I&B ministry to rectify it
ALSO READ

Arjun Rampal’s mother passes away, friends and family pay their last respects

Sara Ali Khan shares a special picture with her teacher and you'll be surprised to know it is

Kedarnath producer Prernaa Arora spews venom on Anil Gupta, calls him a liar