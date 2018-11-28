Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan titillates with BTS snaps, ahead of her debut

Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The film, which will pair her with Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has garnered a lot of attention thanks to the duo’s crackling chemistry showcased in the trailer. The release date of the film is getting nearer and Sara seems to be pretty excited for her first film.

The actor treated fans with a quite a few behind-the-scenes images on Wednesday from the sets. The bunch of photos, framed in a collage, see her getting prepped and doing all sorts of fun stuff during her shoot. She gave us a glance of herself in different stages throughout the shoot-from having a look at her dialogues before her the shot, enjoying a plateful of noodles in the hills to beating the chilly cold by dipping her feet into a bucket of hot water.

The film is based on a love story with the backdrop of devastating Uttarakhand floods that took place in 2013. It’s expected to hit the theatres on December 7.

Besides Kedarnath, Sara has Rohit Shetty’s Simmba as her next. Sushant, on the other hand, has Sonchiriya, Kizie Aur Manny and Chhichhore in his kitty.