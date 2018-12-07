Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan's debut venture banned in Uttarakhand's seven districts

Sara Ali Khan's debut venture Kedarnath is in trouble. The film, that made it to theatres today, has been banned in seven districts of Uttarakhand. This decision has been taken by the magistrate post a protest carried out by Hindu outfits. The protest against the film began soon after the makers of Kedarnath dropped the trailer. While a lot of people were in awe of Sara and Sushant's performance, but some felt that the film will hurt the religious sentiments of pilgrims.

The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, depicts a love story of a young Muslim porter played by Sushant Singh Rajput and a Hindu girl played by Sara. The film received backlash with religious outfits claiming that the film promotes the concept of love-jihad. Effigies were burnt and protesters called for a ban on the film. In order to maintain the law and order in the state, District Magistrates took the decision of banning the film. The film won't be screened in these seven districts: Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri and Almora.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court heard the petition filed by two local lawyers - Prabhakar Tripathi and Rameshchandra Mishra - today who are of an opinion that the film dilutes the gravity of the calamity and hurts religious sentiments. The High Court ruled out the petition and gave a green signal to the film.