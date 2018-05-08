Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer finally has a release date

We’ve finally got some good news for fans of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. Sara’s debut film Kedarnath had run into trouble following a row between the director Abhishek Kapoor and producer Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment. But now things have calmed down and the film has finally got a release date.

According to a tweet shared by Kapoor, Kedarnath will hit the theatres on November 30. The updated poster shows Lord Shiva, a temple and the silhouette of Sushant kissing Sara on her forehead. The film had been stalled as Prerna accused Kapoor of wasting resources during the shoot at Uttarakhand. Kapoor alleged that KriArj had not paid their dues.

Meanwhile, producer Ronnie Screwvala compensated the old producers, KriArj Entertainment, Bhushan Kumar and Balaji Motion Pictures’ Ekta Kapoor, in a bid to resume work and take over the production. Just when things started going smooth, Screwvala and Kapoor received copies of an agreement between Prerna and three other production houses which claimed that they own theatrical rights of the film.

Though Kapoor reportedly lodged a complaint against Prerna, they might have reached an agreement since the release date of the film has been shared.

Kedarnath was initially believed to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, which is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. When Kedarnath was in a state of turmoil, it was widely thought that Sara’s debut would be with Simmba, where she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. But now that the film is back on track, it seems Sara will get her first exposure to Bollywood through Kedarnath.