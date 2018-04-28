Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer in fresh controversy

It’s only been a couple of days since Ronnie Screwvala took over the reins of Abhishek Kapoor’s film Kedarnath. In the process, he made arrangements to iron out issues with the previous producer and compensated Ekta Kapoor, Prerna Arora, and Bhushan Kumar. But the film has landed itself in fresh troubles. A report on Mid-day says that three companies claim they own the theatrical rights to the film, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

The report added that Pooja Entertainment of Vashu Bhagnani, Gothic Entertainment, and Kolkata-based Padma Ispat Private Limited, called on Screwvala and sent in a copy of their contracts with Prerna of KriArj Entertainment. According to the contract, Prerna has sold the films rights to them.

A source speaking to the tabloid said that Ronnie and Abhishek were surprised to receive a copy of the legal agreement between Prerna and Vashu Bhagnani which confirmed that she had sold Indian theatrical rights of the film to him. “Soon, they were approached by two more companies which made similar claims. Neither of the other former producers [Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar] was aware of these agreements," said the source.

Abhishek Kapoor told news outlets “It's shocking to know that there are people in the business who think it’s okay to sell assets that do not belong to them." Reports mention that a police complaint has been filed against Prerna.

Prerna, however, said that everything has been sold to Ronnie Screwvala. She claimed that she was not aware of the sale until she read it in the newspapers. “I only had got a confirmation from T-Series and a NOC letter from them saying that Abhishek will return the Rs 15 crore before the shoot. Regarding Vashuji, we had a long-term deal to make films together,” she said, adding that she had no time to inform Vashu about the deal. “Vashuji [must have] read it in the papers too and approached Ronnie accordingly. I should have officially terminated my paperwork with Vashuji. Where Gothic and Padma Ispat are concerned, they have nothing to do with the film. This will be proved in the court," she said.