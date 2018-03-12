Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan and Abhishek Kapoor back to the sets

Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan are all set to kick off the second schedule of Kedarnath. The film talks about a love story, set against the backdrop of the infamous Uttarakhand floods of 2013. On Friday, Sushant took to social media to share a picture of the trio as the lead actors met director Abhishek Kapoor at his office.

Photo: Manav Manglani

Director Abhishek Kapoor too recently shared glimpses of a puja ceremony marking the beginning of the second schedule of Kedarnath.

Kedarnath is one of the most anticipated releases this year. The movie launches Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter into Bollywood. The film has been in the news after a severe spat between the producers and the director over finances. Reports claimed that the film’s cast too was unhappy with the erratic shooting schedules.

Last week, KriArj Entertainment, the co-producer of the film moved to the Bombay High Court to reinforce their rights on the film following differences with the director. Though Arjun N Kapoor, one of the co-founders of KriArj Entertainment, told IANS, “The film is very much on and it is just a matter of little time that we will finish the film and share it to the world.”

Abhishek Kapoor has earlier directed films like Rock On!, Kai Po Che and Fitoor. Kedarnath is slated to release in January 2019.