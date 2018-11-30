Bollywood Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput transformed his bedroom to be close to his character Darshana Devi November 30 2018, 3.03 pm November 30 2018, 3.03 pm

Storehouse of talent, Sushant Singh Rajput, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. One won’t deny that his passion and dedication towards work make him stand out from many. The TV-turned-Bollywood actor, today, stands as one of the most sought-after actors from the current lot. The 32-year-old is often seen sharing inspiring videos and pictures on social media. The latest being, an interesting revelation made by the actor in association with his film Kedarnath, which has left us impressed yet again.

The Raabta actor has put in a lot of efforts get into the skin of his character Mansoor in Kedarnath. His tactic, which comes as unique, involves him living his character in real life. In the video shared by him, Sushant shows how he kept aside his lavish lifestyle and opted for a simple and rural life by transforming his bedroom. His new room looks like a small rural house with no furniture, a mattress on the floor, clothes hung up on a string, unorganized utensils, and big trunks, cartons lying around in a complete mess.

He truly deserves a hats-off!

His film also stars debutante Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and is slated to hit the silver screens on 7th December.