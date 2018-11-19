Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback picture reveals an interesting fact about the tragedy

Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming Kedarnath is high on the buzzword. The makers of the film recently dropped its trailer which garnered a lot of attention from all over. The release date of the film is nearing and as the team is gearing up for the same, director Abhishek Kapoor, on Monday, came up with something interesting.

The filmmaker shared a throwback image of Sushant, giving us a peek into the behind-the-scenes of the film’s shoot.

The picture sees the actor sitting ahead of a giant rock at Kedarnath temple, meditating and ‘harnessing the energy’. His caption narrates an attention-grabbing fact. He explains an intriguing anecdote about the massive boulder and shared that Sushant was seeking the blessings of bholenath for the journey ahead. The Raabta star is seen donning a cap along with a pair of blue denim and grey tee.

The film is based on the 2013 tragedy in Uttarakhand where the cloudburst at Kedarnath temple caused major flash floods and devastated the lives of many. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, who is making her debut into Bollywood with the film. It’s slated to hit the screens on December 7.