image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kedarnath teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan paint a beautiful picture amidst nature’s fury

Bollywood

Kedarnath teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan paint a beautiful picture amidst nature’s fury

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 30 2018, 12.55 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKedarnathSara Ali KhanSushant Singh Rajputteaser
nextPriyanka Chopra was all things silly at her bridal shower, view pics
ALSO READ

Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath teaser: 'Sara' Twitterverse is talking about her

Akshay Kumar and Bosco Martis are flat buds now and here are the specs

Salman Khan gets dissed by Naseeruddin Shah, says Indian cinema has more