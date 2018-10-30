Kedarnath teaser: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan paint a beautiful picture amidst nature’s fury

After multiple delays in its schedule, the makers of Kedarnath finally unveiled the release date of the movie that is December 7, 2018. With a poster on Tuesday, followed by the teaser, the makers finally gave us a good insight into the story and the characters of the lead pair Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan.

The story is set against the backdrop of the infamous floods of June 2013 in Uttarakhand that created havoc in the life of many people. It portrays a blossoming romance amidst the nature’s fury as Mansoor (Sushant Singh Rajput) and Mukku (Sara Ali Khan) take us into their beautiful love story sailing through turbulent waters. Shot on a 14-km pilgrimage stretch from Gauri Kund to Kedarnath, the teaser depicts the magnitude of the floods as they try to survive its wrath.

Mukku, a Hindu tourist finds love in a Muslim pithoo, named Mansoor and the story takes us through their romance saga despite the devastating times of a natural calamity. Sushant is depicted as a reticent porter staying with his widowed mother, in a hamlet and he earns his living by carrying pilgrims to the Kedarnath temple. Sara, on the other hand is shown to be a rebel. The newbie has a strong screen presence and seems promising enough. Her chemistry with Sushant too cannot go unnoticed.

The journey of the movie has also gone through turbulent times, with several delays in its schedule. The makers had postponed the release to early next year, which led to the belief that Sara Ali Khan will not be making her debut with Kedarnath, but with Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba, which releases on December 28, 2018. But, with rescheduling in the release date of Kedarnath, it has been confirmed that this film will mark her debut to the big screens.

Kedarnath is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.