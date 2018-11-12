Kedarnath: This is what Sara Ali Khan has learnt from Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath has gone through numerous delays and hassles. Finally, it's heading towards a theatrical release. On Monday, the film's trailer was unveiled in the presence of Sara, lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput and director Abhishek Kapoor. Given that this was Sara's first proper interaction with the press, we had a lot to ask her. So we quizzed her about the best things she learnt from stepmom Kareena Kapoor Khan, dad Saif Ali Khan and grandmother Sharmila Tagore.

"Kareena is extremely professional. It's amazing how she manages her work. Just looking at her, I want to learn that professionalism," Sara said.

That was really sweet of her! We all know how committed Kareena is, to her work. No wonder she is irreplaceable.

Sara's next answers were more amusing, though! She said she learnt history from her dad. And from her grandmom? 'Politics', she chuckled. That followed with a roll of laughter!

Much has been said and written about Sara's equation with Kareena, but she goes on to prove that there's plenty of warmth between them and Kareena is always ready to help Sara with a smile.

Sara certainly carries in her all the good spirits a newcomer should possess. The rest, we find out on the big screen!