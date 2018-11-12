image
Kedarnath trailer launch live updates: Sara Ali Khan gears up for her first presser

3.32 PM IST

Peeps, it's time to say a goodbye! Sara nailed it in the trailer as well as in her first presser and sorry SSR, our eyes were all on the gorgeous lady sitting next to you. Until next time. Chao! 

3.15 PM IST

Drop everything as the trailer of Kedarnath has just gone live. 

2.53 PM IST

Damn, this girl knows to deal with media well! She handled a question over the competition with Janhvi Kapoor like a fine-tuned actress. 

2.45 PM IST

Sushant has been the most helpful person I have ever had, says Sara. Now, that's like being a sweet co-star! 

2.33 PM IST

Simmba or Kedarnath, which one's Sara's pick? Answer: Diplomacy *wink*

