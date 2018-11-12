Kedarnath trailer launch live updates: Sara Ali Khan gears up for her first presser

3.32 PM IST
Peeps, it's time to say a goodbye! Sara nailed it in the trailer as well as in her first presser and sorry SSR, our eyes were all on the gorgeous lady sitting next to you. Until next time. Chao!
3.15 PM IST
Drop everything as the trailer of Kedarnath has just gone live.
2.53 PM IST
Damn, this girl knows to deal with media well! She handled a question over the competition with Janhvi Kapoor like a fine-tuned actress.
2.45 PM IST
Sushant has been the most helpful person I have ever had, says Sara. Now, that's like being a sweet co-star!
2.33 PM IST
Simmba or Kedarnath, which one's Sara's pick? Answer: Diplomacy *wink*