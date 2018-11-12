Kedarnath trailer: Sara Ali Khan's first step into Bollywood hits our screens

Our wait is over! The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's film Kedarnath is finally out now. The teaser that released a few days ago made us wait anticipatedly for the trailer. The film revolves around the floods that destroyed Uttarakhand in 2013 and we must say, this film is going to be a visual delight.

The film marks Sara Ali Khan’s first break into Bollywood and the trailer launch will be her first official public event as a debutante. Director Abhishek Kapoor, also visited the centuries-old Babulnath Temple, that is situated on a small hillock near Girgaum, to seek blessings before attending the event.

The trailer launch event also had the presence of Sushant Singh Rajput and producers Pragya Kapoor and Ronnie Screwvala.

The film will see Sushant playing the role of a Muslim 'Pithoo', a tourist escort, whereas Sara Ali Khan will be seen portraying the role of a Hindu tourist. Based on the devastating floods that took place in Kedarnath in 2013, it is slated to release on December 7.