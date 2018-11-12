Kedarnath Trailer: Twitter is blown away by Sara Ali Khan's presence

Abhishek Kapoor’s much-awaited film Kedarnath’s trailer released on Monday and we are thoroughly impressed by the VFX effects. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, the trailer of the movie shows Sara playing a Hindu girl who falls heads over heels with Sushant, who is seen essaying the role of a Muslim porter. Not just this, the trailer also talks about how tourism is harming the environment. As they say, your first impression counts and looks like debutante Sara is getting a thumbs up from her fans.
Looking forward for watching the movie in theatre.@itsSSR #AbhishekKapoor
Well, the Twitterati is loving Sara in the trailer and feels that she is a perfect package of beauty, talent and charm.
Some have even said how Sara has less screen time in the trailer still she’s killing it. Seems like the girl is in the fraternity to nail it and how!
Without much of a second thought, Sara is Saif’s and Amrita’s darling daughter so acting is naturally in her blood. Reportedly, Kedarnath is loosely based on the Uttarakhand floods. FYI, this nature's wrath left the state devastated in 2013. Also, many thought that Simmba would be Sara's debut film, but it’s Kedarnath which is all set to hit the theatres on December 7, this year. So did you love Sara’s performance in the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below.