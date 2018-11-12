image
Monday, November 12th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kedarnath Trailer: Twitter is blown away by Sara Ali Khan's presence

Bollywood

Kedarnath Trailer: Twitter is blown away by Sara Ali Khan's presence

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 12 2018, 6.35 pm
back
Abhishek KapoorBollywoodEntertainmentKedarnathSara Ali KhanSushant Singh RajputtrailerTwitter
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: When DP wasn't happy to get papped with her man!
ALSO READ

Sara Ali Khan vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who aced the trailer launch fashion chart

Kedarnath Trailer Review: Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput stun in this one

Kedarnath trailer: Sara Ali Khan's first step into Bollywood hits our screens