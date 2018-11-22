Kedarnath: We can’t take our eyes off Sara Ali Khan in this rehearsal video

Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. It marks Sara’s debut in Bollywood and we won’t be wrong if we say that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter with her amazing screen presence is impressing us a lot. Recently, Sushant shared a video in which we can see him and Sara rehearsing on the song Sweetheart and believe us, in the video it is the latter who steals the show.

Sushant is a great dancer and there’s no doubt about it. In the song Sweetheart, the actor is showing off his amazing dance moves. But Sara with her adas and nakhras takes away the cake. The same thing is happening in this rehearsal video as soon as Sara enters to dance we can’t take our eyes off her. We simply can’t wait to see Sara’s performance on the big screen on December 7, 2018.

After Kedarnath, Sara will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. The movie is slated to release on December 21, 2018 and the trailer will be out on December 3, 2018. It will be interesting to see if she manages to grab the limelight from Ranveer or not.