Kedarnath's Namo Namo: Uttarakhand's serenity comes to life

The teaser of Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath was released a couple of days ago. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead and marks Sara Ali Khan’s acting debut. The teaser was appreciated and Sara’s screen presence was praised a lot. On the auspicious day of Dhanteras, the makers have now released the first track of the movie titled Namo Namo.

Namo Namo is a devotional track composed and sung by Amit Trivedi. It’s dedicated to Shiva. Trivedi has gone onto to create a beautiful track. The song is picturised on Sushant, but what grabs our attention the most is the picturesque locations of Uttarakhand. DOP Tushar Kanti Ray has beautifully captured Uttarakhand. The calm and serenity in the song make us want to take a pilgrimage. The song ends with a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan.

After the teaser was released, Kedarnath has started facing issues in the country. Ajendra Ajay, who is a part of BJP’s Uttarakhand media relations team, wants a ban on the film as according to him the movie promotes 'love jihad'. Even chairman of Kedar Sabha, an organisation of the priests based in Kedarnath, Vinod Shukla, has stated that the movie must be banned.

Kedarnath is slated to release on December 7, 2018.