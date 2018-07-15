Keep smiling Irrfan Khan! You just made our day with your latest pic

It came as a shock to many when a few months back, Irrfan Khan revealed that he has been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He is currently in London where he is taking treatment for his illness. One can only imagine how difficult it must be for him to deal with something like this. But he is still fighting this with a lot of will and determination. The actor makes a point to share an update on his social media pages. He has just updated his display picture on Twitter with this recent photo of him with a wide smile. Looking at him like this, all we can say is that he has not given up on life yet. And it is something that is making us feel really good.

Of course, the actor looks slightly weak due to the ongoing treatment but hey, his charm is still intact.

He is not letting his illness win this game as he mentioned in his last post on Twitter, "This hospital also had a coma ward right above me,” he said. “Once, while standing on the balcony of my hospital room, the peculiarity jolted me. Between the game of life and the game of death, there is just a road. On one side, a hospital, on the other, a stadium. As if one isn’t part of anything which might claim certainty – neither the hospital nor the stadium. That hit me hard.”

“The peculiarity of MY hospital’s location – it HIT me. The only thing certain was the uncertainty. All I could do was to realise my strength and play my game better. This realisation made me submit, surrender and trust, irrespective of the outcome, irrespective of where this takes me, eight months from now, or four months from now, or two years. The concerns took a back seat and started to fade and kind of went out of my mind space,” he further added.