In Com Staff July 11 2019, 9.49 pm July 11 2019, 9.49 pm

Of recent, Keerthy Suresh has been having a great run in her career. The actress gave a huge hit with Mahanati and was heavily appreciated for her acting chops. Now, it is already known that she is busy with quite a few new projects. While she is a part of Manmadhudhu 2, where she will be seen alongside Nagarjuna, Keerthy is also busy with her upcoming female-centric film, which is tentatively titled Keerthy 20. Updates have been coming in almost regularly about this and now it seems like the schedules in Spain are wrapping up pretty fast! According to official reports, the schedule in Sevilla, Spain, was wrapped up on Thursday. It looks like the crew is making sure the production goes on as fast as possible!

Just a few days back, the schedule in Malaga was wrapped up and within a few weeks, the schedule in Sevilla has also now been completed! This was touted to be a major schedule and finally, it has been wrapped up too. At this pace, the film will surely complete its shoot pretty soon. Before leaving for the Spain schedule, the producer of the film - Mahesh S Koneru, had revealed that around 50 members of the production team were being taken along for this schedule and also that shooting would be done in various locations, in Spain. The whole Spain schedule is supposed to be for around 45 days. This film is being directed by Narendra Nath and not much more has been revealed about this project, yet!