Kem Cho from Baazaar: Fafda, jalebi and money, this song has the perfect Gujarati flavour

The trailer of Baazaar was released a couple of days ago and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that it is one of the most interesting as well as entertaining trailers we have seen in recent times. The dialogues and the performances of the actors are surely the highlights of the trailer. The makers have now released the first song of the film titled Kem Cho and it will give you all the gujju feels.

Kem Cho is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Ikka and Jyotica Tangri. It’s a peppy number with lyrics that have perfect Gujarati flavour to it. Shabbir Ahmed and Ikka surely deserves applause for coming up with the lyrics that suits the film’s theme so well.

The video of the track fits in perfectly with the music and lyrics. There’s food, there’s money and there’s s*x. After the trailer, this song reveals that Saif Ali Khan is surely proving that he was just perfect for this film. Rohan Mehra and Chitrangada Singh too leave a mark. Watch out for bikini clad Radhika Apte in the song. Is there any role she can’t do?

Directed by Gauravv K Chawla, Baazaar is slated to hit the screens on October 26, 2018. The movie was in the pipeline for a long a time, and will finally see the light of the day.