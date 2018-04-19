Kesari: Akshay Kumar injured on the set, refuses to return to Mumbai

Padman star Akshay Kumar is hard at work for his upcoming film titled Kesari, in Maharashtra’s Satara district. When any form of film shooting goes on, the crew take care to ensure the actors’ safety. Despite the precautions, injuries are not uncommon and recently Akshay Kumar too, injured himself. The actor injured his ribs and was advised to rest.

According to reports, the mishap occurred during the shoot of a climax sequence. Despite being advised to rest, Akshay was not in a mood to stall the shoot. He refused to be flown back to Mumbai though a chopper was on standby. Reports mention that Akshay will decide soon if he wishes to resume shooting.

Kesari is a period film based on the Battle of Saragarhi which was fought between 21 Sikh warriors belonging to the British Indian Army and about 10,000 Pashtun Orazkai tribesmen.

Akshay will be playing the role of Havildar Ishwar Singh in Kesari. Singh led the Sikh soldiers into the battle. Director Anurag Singh brought in Hollywood stunt coordinator Lawrence Woodward to shoot the action sequences in Kesari. Woodward has an impressive CV as a stunt coordinator, having worked on the action sequences of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Lawrence trained Akshay in various techniques of sword fighting and hand-to-hand combat. The filmmakers also designed huge sets that look similar to the Saragarhi and Gulistan forts of the British Empire. Kesari also stars Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role.