Kesari: Akshay Kumar makes it to special screening and thanks fans for the immense support

It was just a few days ago that we reported how the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and his co-star Parineeti Chopra were in Delhi to promote their movie Kesari. A large number of fans greeted the stars in the capital city and it was a near chaos situation. Akshay Kumar being a fan favourite, climbed atop his car to ensure his fans got a good glimpse of him even as he was surrounded by plenty of security personnel and barricades. We even saw a few police personnel taking selfies with the main man. But the drama is very much a part of promotions these days and go a long way in the film's success. So, on Wednesday, on the eve of Kesari's release, Akshay Kumar visited a special screening of his film at a theatre to catch the reaction of fans. He even went LIVE from the location.

Wearing an all-black look which comprised of a hoodie and jeans, Akshay Kumar entered the theatre and began thanking the scores of fans gathered for making it to the special screening. He climbed high up so everyone got a clear view of him before he began his speech. He spoke of the importance of a film like Kesari and ran through the storyline for a bit. Needless to say, the crowd was thrilled to see him and could not stop screaming KHILADI, KHILADI!

In an earlier interview. Akshay emphasised the need for Battle of Saragarhi to be made part of school textbooks. “It is sad that though the British celebrate Saragarhi Day, remembering the martyrs of the war, but we Indians do not know much about it. It is sad how an incident like this has got lost in the pages of history. It is hard to imagine how 21 Sikh soldiers stood strong inside a fort, knowing that 10,000 Afghan soldiers were waiting outside to kill them. Knowing that death is inevitable and continuing the fight requires a lot of bravery. That war was a pure example of that,” he said, at a recent interview.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the patriotic drama releases on 21st March.