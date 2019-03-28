Kesari box office: Akshay Kumar's film quickest to enter 100 crore in 2019

Darshana Devi March 28 2019, 1.30 pm March 28 2019, 1.30 pm

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari had a smashing opening on March 21. With 3600 screens across the country, the film is doing great business at the box office. Raking in a whopping figure of Rs 21.51 crore on its first day, it went on to earn Rs 78.07 crore by the end of the week. Now, the historical drama has finally entered the coveted Rs 100-crore club. Hence it won’t be wrong to say that Akshay has begun 2019 with a bang!

Box Office India reports that despite having a drop of 7-8% on Wednesday, the film held up a good run and collected Rs 6.50 crore. Moreover, the film also has the highest first-week collection of 2019 till date. It will be interesting to see how strong the war drama sustains in the coming week, considering that there isn’t much of a competition. Based on the Battle Of Saragarhi fought in September 1897, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra alongside the Khiladi actor.

Talking about the film, Akshay earlier told in an interview, “When Kesari will release, the world will know about it. If you will Google the five bravest battle ever fought, it is the Battle of Saragarhi on the second or the third spot. Despite this, it has no mention in our history books. I wish that it gets included in the school syllabus and students get to know about the story of valour and courage of 21 Sikhs who had the chance to flee, but they stood strong and fought for their nation’s pride and honour.”

Helmed by Anurag Sinha, the film was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.