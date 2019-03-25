Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate growth over the weekend

Akshay Kumar's Kesari had been creating a strong buzz way before its release, thanks to its prominent promotional content, all high in patriotism. The film revolves around the historical battle of Saragarhi, fought between the Sikh regiment of the British Army posted in India and the Afghans. After films such as Holiday, Baby, Airlift, Rustom and Gold, this was another addition to the list of patriotic films that Akshay Kumar chose to do. A good run at the box office for Kesari was predicted.

The film which opened to Rs 21 crore approx being a Thursday release, had earned around Rs 17 crore on Friday and Rs 18.75 crore on its first Saturday. On Sunday, it showed slight growth and minted around Rs 21.50 crore. After four days, Kesari now stands with around Rs 78.25 crore at the box office. The other film that clashed with Kesari was Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Deta. Starring Radhika Madan and the debutant Abhimanyu Dassani, it did not really prove to be a competition for Kesari. MKDNH collected a total of Rs 1.5 crore after the weekend.

However, Kesari should take about a week more before it turns out to be a hit. It did the best business in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Portions of Punjab and Rajasthan. Mumbai did decent earning but the Northern belts should end up earning more in the longer run.

Kesari, also starring Parineeti Chopra in a brief role, is directed by Anurag Singh who earlier made Sharman Joshi and Jimmy Sheirgill's Raqeeb.