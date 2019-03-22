Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic film is the highest opener of 2019

There seems to be no stopping for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. After delivering some of the finest hits of 2018 like PadMan, Gold and 2.0, Khiladi Kumar’s latest outing titled Kesari hit the big screens on March 21. The film released on the occasion of Holi and, unsurprisingly, it has opened at the box office with a bang. Not only the estimated figures are huge, according to the box office India, Kesari has also turned out to be the biggest opener of 2019 beating films like Gully Boy (19.40 crore) and Total Dhamaal (16.50 crore). Kesari also opened to a good critical appreciation, followed by a positive word of mouth.

The BOI report stated that Kesari has recorded the highest opening day of the year as it has crossed the 20 crore net mark. However, the numbers may go beyond that, 21-22 estimated the report. It further added that since it was a half national holiday Holi, most of the multiplexes were shut in the morning. Despite that, the film had taken a good start. However, a huge number of audiences came in, in the other half of the day. Interestingly, Kesari is Akshay Kumar’s second highest opener after his 2018 Independence release, Gold.

The premise of Kesari revolves around Sikh soldiers who valiantly fought against 10,000 Afghan troops in the year 1897, in order to destroy their attempt of capturing Saragrahi. It also stars Parineeti Chopra in a pivotal role and is helmed by Anurag Singh.