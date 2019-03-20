Kesari Mid Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's performance is now getting repetitive

The clash between religions is a story from time immemorial. Kesari, the film based upon one such clash stars the crowd-pleaser, Akshay Kumar. Here's the mid-movie review of Kesari that also stars Parineeti Chopra. The film opens with Akshay Kumar saving a Muslim woman from being beheaded, against his commander's consent. Havaldar Ishar Singh (our very patriotic AK) is posted at Gulistan Fort. Akshay's conflict with the Muslims triggers a communal war between the Afghans and the British which was inevitable anyway. As a punishment, Akshay is transferred to Saragarhi.

So far, the screenplay and the script are at their average merit. Parineeti's presence in the first half is limited to ten mere minutes. Akshay's performance is, so far, coming across as a repetitive one. It is the supporting cast that impresses. We foresee a war high on community pride from both sides, unfolding soon.

Let's see how this one plays out.