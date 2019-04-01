Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patriotic film dominates both the recent releases

Divya Ramnani April 01 2019, 5.03 pm April 01 2019, 5.03 pm

With every new Friday, comes a new film, sometimes two. In the latest lot of Bollywood releases, we have Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee and Zaheer Iqbal-Pranutan Bahl's Notebook. While Kesari hit the big screens on March 21, the latter two released on March 29. With these three films having a different set of audiences, they have managed to receive positive reviews from numerous outlets. Unfortunately, Notebook's box office collections have failed to live up to the expectations.

Starting from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, the film has completed its second weekend. According to Box Office India’s report, the film raked in Rs 19 crores in its second weekend, taking it to a total roundup of Rs 125 crores. In fact, Kesari recorded the highest opening day of the year as it collected a huge 21 crores. The report added that Kesari’s lifetime business will be similar to that of Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal. Moving to Salman Khan Films’ Notebook, it had an extremely poor start. On Friday, the film starring newcomers Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, Notebook collected only Rs 60 Lacs. On its second day, it collected Rs 80 Lacs and on Sunday Rs 1.10 crores, bringing it to a total of Rs 2.50 crores. Guess, Salman Khan’s charm failed to work. His last few production maidens’ Hero and Loveyatri, too, failed to create any magic at the box office.

Junglee, on the other hand, managed to perform better than Notebook. All thanks to Vidyut Jammwal’s increased fan following among the masses, post the success of Commando 2. On its first Friday, Junglee collected Rs 3.25 crores, on Saturday it raked on Rs 4.25 crores and on Sunday, Rs 5.75 crores. That takes it to a total of Rs 13.25 crores. Needless to say, it thrashed Notebook at the box office.