Kesari posters: Akshay Kumar aka Havildar Ishar Singh is ready for the Battle of Saragarhi

Continuing his love for patriotism, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Anurag Singh’s Kesari which is being produced by Karan Johar. The makers have unveiled the official posters of the movie on September 12, 2018, which marks the Saragarhi Day. On Sept 12, 1897, the Battle of Saragarhi was fought between Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and Pashtun Orakzai tribesmen.

The posters are amazing and Akshay’s look as Havildar Ishar Singh is impressive. We loved the dialogue from the film which Akshay has written in the tweet as well as it is there on the posters, “Aaj meri pagdi bhi Kesari... Jo bahega mera woh lahu bhi Kesari... Aur mera jawaab bhi Kesari.” We can imagine Akki saying this dialogue in the movie and nailing it.

The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra. However, the actor isn’t a part of the posters. Even her look from the movie has been kept under wraps.

Kesari was announced with a lot of fanfare and even Salman Khan was supposed to produce the film. But later even Ajay Devgn was planning to make a movie on Battle of Saragarhi, titled Sons Of Sardaar, so Salman opted not to produce the film along with KJo.

The film will be hitting the screens on March 21, 2019, which will be Holi weekend.