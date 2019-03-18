Kesari vs MKDNH: Debutant Abhimanyu Dassani will watch Akshay Kumar's film over his own!

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani is set to take his first step into Bollywood, with Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He doesn't look like the usual star kid though. From the beginning, Abhimanyu, as well as his co-star Radhika Madan, are indulging in quite a lot of wacky, self-deprecating humour. In one of the earlier videos, he was even seen trolling himself for the 'star kid' that he is. Moreover, his debut film clashes with Akshay Kumar's Kesari at the box office!

Not sure any debutant would have liked this to happen. But Abhimanyu has not only taken it quite sportingly but in fact, proclaimed himself to be an Akshay Kumar fan! In a recent video shared by the makers, he is seen punching a wall (of cement, without his boxing gloves, most certainly making it look like a true fan of the action star) as he recalls Kesari's release on 21st March. What he next confesses is that he has always been an Akshay fan and will catch the first day, first show of Kesari. Wait, what?

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota revolves around a man with noble intentions who wants to combat the bad guys. He suffers from a strange disability that prevents his body from feeling any pain. When you have too many to fight, this could actually be a blessing in disguise!

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar, Jimit Tridevi among others. It might or might not win over Kesari, but we are impressed by Abhimanyu already.