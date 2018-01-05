Kesari: Will the box office favour the turbaned Akshay again

Akshay Kumar loves to be a Sardar. There is no doubt about that. The actor’s latest venture Kesari showcased him donning a turban once again. While he looks all set the fight the epic Battle of Saragarhi, we decided to take a look at the movies in which Khiladi Kumar essayed his favorite character.

One look at the collection of films Akshay Kumar has starred in and his preference to play the role of a Sardar is obvious. Akshay first played a proper Punjabi Munda in Vipul Amritlal Shah’s 2007 film Namastey London. The film had all the necessary masala, barring the fact that his character Arjun Singh wasn’t a Sardar.

He had to wait for one more year till Anees Bazmi made his dream come true by making Singh Is Kinng. Akshay’s look immediately became the talk of the town as for the first time the actor was sporting a turban. However, the 2008 comedy infamously ran into trouble close to its release with Sikh groups. Along with objections to Akshay's trimmed beard, the Sikh community was upset about the way he tied his turban in the film.

Enter 2011 sports-drama Patiala House, where Akshay was offered yet another Sikh character. But this time he reportedly asked for major changes in his role and played a cut surd – Parghat Singh 'Gattu' Kahlon. However, Rishi Kapoor, who played his father, sported the typical Sikh look, complete with the turban.

Akshay followed the same look from Patiala House when he essayed the role of Bahattar Singh in Khiladi 786 in 2012. The film saw him sport a clean-shaven look yet again.

Akshay did not don the authentic Sardar till 2015 when his movie Singh Is Bliing released. Seven years after Singh Is Kinng, Akshay sported a turban-clad-bearded look again. Akshay is known to have been happy with his look. In a media interaction for the film’s promotion, he said, “One must remember, a turban is sported out of a sense of holy dedication. And to be honest, from the deepest depth of my soul, I absolutely adore wearing a turban. I feel 10 feet tall, I feel I have found a meaning, I feel unbreakable when I wear one. It is the most important piece of cloth I’ve ever worn, and I appreciate and remember every single Sardar that has ever tied one on my head.”

Fans will be pleased to see their favourite Khiladi in a turban again in Kesari which releases in Holi 2019. Past box office collection are testament to the fact that the turban look has worked wonders for Akshay at the box office. Will Kesari follow the same path? Only time will tell.