Antara Kashyap July 30 2019, 5.26 pm July 30 2019, 5.26 pm

Sonakshi Sinha is a busy girl with two back to back releases in August with Khandaani Shafakhana and Mission Mangal. The actor is all set to play Baby Bedi in the first film, a small-town girl who inherits her uncle's 'sex clinic'. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film seeks to tackle taboos related to sex by showing Sonakshi breaking barriers and making the clinic accessible to all. The film also launched the 'Baat Toh Karo' movement which asked people to openly talk about sex.

In the film's latest promo, we see Sonakshi revealing the three things one must not do in regards to conversations around sex. The actor said, "No ghabrana, sharmana and chupana" which translates into 'no being afraid, being shy and hiding away' from talking about sex. The film talks about a fresh concept and is highly relevant in a place like India which is the second-most populous country but talking about sex is still frowned upon. The promo also ends with Sonakshi declaring that Khandaani Shafakhana will be coming to a theatre near us in three days.

Check it out below:

The film also features Varun Sharma, who plays Bhooshit Bedi, Baby's brother and the jester of the film. Khandaani Shafakhana marks the acting debut of star rapper Badshah who will play Gabru Ghatak, a singer who Sonakshi approaches to endorse her clinic. The film will be released on August 2, 2019.