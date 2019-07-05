Antara Kashyap July 05 2019, 11.34 pm July 05 2019, 11.34 pm

After Khandaani Shafakhana brought back the hit 90's song Sheher Ki Ladki, Jabariya Jodi brings us the iconic Yo Yo Honey Singh song Khadke Glassy. The highly anticipated remake has been sung by the original singer Ashok Mastie. Jyotica Tangri's vocals serve as the new addition to the song. When it comes to the video, Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra try their best to live up to the hype. But repeated visuals of colours and 'bhaang' flying in slow motion make the video extremely forgettable.

The music video is basically a culmination of all other Holi songs we have seen before, it especially takes a lot from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Balam Pichkari. The couple is dressed in a weird way, we're guessing intentionally to be authentic to the rustic feel of the film. Sidharth looks a bit awkward, but Parineeti makes it up with her grace. Khadke Glassy is a catchy tune, but the overall vibe of the whole video falls flat. Another thing that sticks out like a sore thumb is the blue eye makeup Parineeti puts. The makeup looks so unnatural for a Holy song that your attention keeps going to her face.

Jabariya Jodi is Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's second collaboration after the 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee. The new film is based on the groom kidnapping practice in Bihar. Sidharth Malhotra plays Abhay Singh, a rustic goon who kidnaps men and forces them to marry for money.