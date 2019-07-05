Antara Kashyap July 05 2019, 11.45 pm July 05 2019, 11.45 pm

Ever since the inception of internet challenges, every year has had one viral challenge that has made the world go crazy. First came the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness about the ALS disease, we also had the Kiki challenge, the Mannequin challenge, and the Harlem Shake. This year's big challenge seems to be the Bottle Cap challenge where the stars attempt to unscrew a bottle cap with a kick. Everyone from Jason Statham, John Mayer to Akshay Kumar and Sidhant Chaturvedi took part in the challenge. Now, the Jabariya Jodi stars Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra have taken this challenge to tease the film's new song Khadke Glassy.

The stars took to Instagram to share their version of the Bottle-Cap Challenge. Sidharth went the traditional way and unscrewed a bottle with a back kick. His slow-motion video had a snippet from Khadke Glassey which he promoted by saying "let's show everyone how it's done." Parineeti was the most recent celeb to do a Bottle-cap challenge. She did her challenge in a rather unusual way, from the set of the Saina Nehwal biopic and by removing the cap with a badminton racket. She also announced that the song was coming out on Friday.

Check out Sid and Parineeti's Bottle-Cap Challenge:

The two will share screen space five years after their 2014 film Hasee Toh Phasee. Jabariya Jodi is about the groom kidnapping custom that happens in Bihar. Sidharth will be seen in a rustic look as he will be playing a goon in the film.