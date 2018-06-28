home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Khaike Paan Banaras Wala: Big B’s SHOCKING revelation about his iconic number

First published: June 28, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Updated: June 28, 2018 07:34 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Among all the iconic films that megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given us over the years, one can’t ever forget Don, which was released way back in the year 1978. And when we talk about the film, we can’t miss out on Khaike Paan Banaras Wala which sets our feet tapping even today. The song is something that will always remain a cult. Forty years later, we have come across an interesting fact about the song! And it was revealed by the legendary actor himself.

 

Known to share some of the most peculiar tweets and anecdotes with his fans on social media, Big B once again came up with a shocking revelation on Wednesday. The Shahenshah of Bollywood shared that Khaike Paan Banaras Wala wasn’t supposed to be a part of the film! You read that right! He confirmed that the song was shot after the entire filming of Don was completed.

The song was recommended by actor Manoj Kumar, which was added after the interval to balance the action-packed pace of the film.

The original film had Big B playing the double-roles of Mumbai underworld boss and his doppelganger Vijay. The film was remade in the year 2006 as Don: The Chase Begins Again and its sequel in the year 2011 as Don 2, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan in both.

