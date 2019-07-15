Priyanka Kaul July 15 2019, 7.42 pm July 15 2019, 7.42 pm

Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaani Shafakhana has got a new song. And this time it’s not a remix. The earlier two songs of the movie were remakes of old songs. One was the Raveena Tandon and Suneil Shetty’s Sheher Ki Ladki and other an old Punjabi track titled Koka by Jasbir Jassi. The new song, titled Dil Jaaniye, looks like a refreshing love song. While the first teaser, an animated one, was dropped on Sunday, a new trailer featuring the actors was dropped today.

While we were told about the connection of lemon in the first teaser itself, this time we see what it is about. The song features actors Sonakshi Sinha and Priyansh Jora. After some ‘nein matakka’ between the two, the actor is first juggling with lemons. Then he playfully takes the fizz out of two Banta (Lemonade) bottles, as Sonakshi keeps looking on. Although there are no lyrics in the trailer yet, it can be established, that the love song will be a light song. The tune in the 13-second long trailer is also light and soothing.

Sonakshi Sinha plays the character of Baby Bedi who ends up acquiring her dead uncle’s sex clinic. Although she is hesitant at first, she later takes it up proudly about his uncle’s method of treatment. The movie also aims to eradicate the stigma around the sex clinics and will try to bring in a perspective in people. The movie stars Annu Kapoor, Varun Sharma, debutant Badshah, and Gautam Mehra.

Talking about her character in an interview with PTI, Sonakshi said, “In the film, my character struggles to thwart the social stigma and ignorance about sex in a small town. We have always had male protagonists in such films. I feel happy that I am the flag bearer in terms of the subject – running a sex clinic in a film.”