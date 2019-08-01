Ranjini Maitra August 01 2019, 9.53 pm August 01 2019, 9.53 pm

Khandaani Shafakhana is a film that revolves around an interesting and amusing concept, but the film is stretched too long. Certain parts of the film drag on longer than needed which turns it into a long scene which you're waiting to finish. The concept has been explored beautifully. The film does a good job of exploring the different perspectives in the film. Half-way through the film, it gets difficult to choose a side as all the characters try to do the right thing. The film is worth a watch but still rough around the edges.

The story begins with the introduction of Mamaji (Kulbushan Kharbanda) who struggles to explain to the people around him the need and importance of education. Unfortunately, he is ridiculed and mocked.

A time jump, then, introduces us to Baby Bedi (Sonakshi Sinha) who is the sole financial support for her mother and brother. She barely makes ends meet, let alone pay for the debt that her family owes to her paternal uncle. When she inherits Mamaji’s clinic, Baby is torn between earning for her family for the sake of their reputation in the society or lose the roof they live under. The film navigates through the multiple troubles Baby gets into while trying to run the clinic.

Sonakshi Sinha conveniently slips into the shoes of Baby Bedi with no problems whatsoever. Varun Sharma, on the other hand, is an entertaining actor who is forced to deal with badly written jokes. If not for his acting skills, a major part of the film’s comedy would be a sinking ship. Badshah is in a safe spot playing a role that is not very different from his real life. Nevertheless, he executes his role well without overdoing them. Priyanshu Jora is one of the film’s strongest points. He has very few lines throughout the film but nevertheless, each line of his instills hope in Baby Bedi as well as the audience for the remainder of the film.