Priyanka Kaul June 20 2019, 5.20 pm June 20 2019, 5.20 pm

Sonakshi Sinha has a handful of good projects and she keeps her fans posted about the same. Recently, she had dropped the first movie poster of her movie Khandaani Shafakhana. The poster looked vibrant and apart from the movie’s name had the bottom line as, “Main jitna bolungi, logo ko utni hi sharm aani hain!” Even Sonakshi’s caption was the same, which gave us a subtle hint of the movie’s plot.

Check out Sonakshi Sinha’s first poster of Khandaani Shafakhana:

Now, the actress has dropped yet another poster. This time her poster has the main star cast - Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma. And yet again, her post has a quirky caption which says, “Ab शट-अप nahin, hoga शटर up of #KhandaaniShafakhana hoga.”

The trailer of the movie will be out tomorrow.

Rapper Badshaah will also be seen making his debut with his movie and can be seen in the poster. He plays the role of a famous singer from Punjab. The rapper, who is nervous about the debut had said, “The industry, in fact, has been very kind to me and I will accept whatever they think of my performance.”

According to reports, Sonakshi Sinha’s character is called Baby Bedi. She plays a young girl who runs a sex clinic in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor will be playing her boss in the movie. Annu Kapoor played a similar character of a fertility expert who ran a sperm bank and clinic in Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor. By the posters and plot, we can expect the movie to be a satire and a sure shot entertainer.

The movie’s shoot had started towards the end of January this year. While Sonakshi had shared a post with the cast on the sets of the shoot, her caption had no title. This has created curiosity among fans and followers.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Shilpi Dasgupta and will release on July 26