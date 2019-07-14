Priyanka Kaul July 14 2019, 2.57 pm July 14 2019, 2.57 pm

Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana’s music album has been much in the news. Reason being, the two songs released recently are remakes of popular tracks. The first one is a Punjabi song Koka, originally sung by Jasbir Jassi. The other was the song Sheher Ki Ladki, from the movie Rakshak (1996). The new version is sung by Badshah, and also features actress Diana Penty, with a special appearance from the original actors Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. And now, Sonakshi has dropped a teaser of a new track.

Here’s Sonakshi’s teaser of the new song she shared on Sunday:

Her caption reads, “चखो lemony love ka स्वाद with #DilJaaniye. Song out on Tuesday! #KhandaaniShafakhana”. What we have also noticed is that there's a repeated mention of lemon, both in her caption and in the trailer. The song has been titled Dil Jaaniye. Although her teaser is a small clip with an animation of a girl and a boy, with an uncanny appearance of lemon in between, the song’s tone sets a light and soothing mood. Having said that, this seems to be a different song in the movie, in contrast with the others which were peppy party numbers.

The movie, also starring Fukrey fame Varun Sharma and debutant Badshah is about a girl in Punjab running a sex clinic. Although the topic of the movie is considered a taboo, the Dabangg girl has a practical explanation for it. In an interview, the actress was quoted as, “If you have a fever, you go to a doctor and not shy about it but when people have a sexual disorder, it’s all done in a hush-hush tone. Nobody goes to a clinic or talks about it. Sex is the most natural thing in the world. We are here today because of it so why don’t we talk about it?”