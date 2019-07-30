Priyanka Kaul July 30 2019, 4.19 pm July 30 2019, 4.19 pm

Sonakshi Sinha’s next movie Khandaani Shafakhana releases this Friday. While three songs of the movie namely Koka, Dil Jaaniye and Sheher Ki Ladki are already out and making their way to the charts, the makers recently unveiled yet another song from the movie. The fourth song, titled as Saans Toh Lele, has been sung by rapper-singer Badshah, who is also marking his acting debut in this movie. The song is quirky and catchy and revolves solely around the lead, played by Sonakshi.

Check out the song here:

Sung in the mixed language of Hindi and Punjabi, the song has a quirky Punjabi tune. The video features Sonakshi Singa going about her day on a scooter and how she gets involved in clumsy situations. The song lyrics are paralleling with Sonakshi’s daily misadventures and features clips of the movies in bits and pieces.

The actress had earlier shared the song’s link on her twitter account and said that it is her favourite one from the movie.

With her movie Khandaani Shafakhana, the actress will be trying a new genre altogether, for the first time. The movie is a hilarious yet informative take on the sex clinics in India and how sex is considered as a taboo. Sonakshi, in the character of baby Bedi, will present a refreshing take on the stigma and social inequality. Giving an insight about her character, the actress had earlier said, “The film, my character struggles to thwart the social stigma and ignorance about sex in a small town. We have always had male protagonists in such films. I feel happy that I am the flag bearer in terms of the subject – running a sex clinic in a film,” in an interview to PTI.