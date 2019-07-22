Soheib Ahsan July 22 2019, 4.44 pm July 22 2019, 4.44 pm

Sonakshi Sinha and her Khandaani Shafakhana co-stars have been promising that the film will be a laugh riot. The film’s new trailer was recently unveiled and this trailer explores more than just the taboo side of the film. It explores the legal implications of Sonakshi Sinha running a sex clinic without any qualifications for it. It also further explores the problems and complications she deals within trying to run the clinic for a minimum period of six months. Varun Sharma as always makes a sweet yet humorous appearance in the trailer.

Watch the new trailer of Khandaani Shafakhana below:

Khandaani Shafakhana is a comedy-drama film starring Sonakshi Sinha as Baby Bedi. Baby Bedi is given a sex clinic by her recently deceased uncle who has also set the condition that Baby must run the clinic herself for a period of six months before selling it if she chooses to. What comes next is a lot of chaos for Baby as she gets mocked for running a sex clinic with her brother played by Varun Sharma trying to discourage her from the practice. Badshah makes his Bollywood debut in the film as a rapper who Baby asks for help to encourage people to be open to the topic of sex.

The film is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta and will be releasing on August 2.

Apart from this Sonakshi Sinha will also be appearing in a sci-fi drama film titled Mission Mangal. The film is based on ISRO’s Mangalyaan mission. The film is set to release on August 15.

Watch the trailer of Mission Mangal below: