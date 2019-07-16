Priyanka Kaul July 16 2019, 8.30 pm July 16 2019, 8.30 pm

By now, we already know that Sonakshi Sinha’s next Khandaani Shafakhana is about a sex clinic. Sona plays the character named Baby Bedi who runs a sex clinic after her uncle expires. Since the Dabangg girl is known to do mainly family-oriented movies, she initially freaked out after she was explained the movie as ‘A girl inherits her mama ji’s sex clinic.’ But it was the script that made her change her mind.

Check out the latest track Dil Jaaneya from the movie:

The actress recently revealed that after she went through the script, she came to know that the movie highlights various important issues that need to be talked about in open, which usually aren't. Even her mother Poonam Sinha was surprised at first. But after Sona asked her mother to read the script, she ‘loved it’ and the actress felt ‘relieved’ on her mother’s thumbs up.

Shotgun’s daughter is known to belong to a conservative family. The actress herself confessed that she had been raised in a way where talking about sex wasn’t a thing. However, she posed a question on the current scenario of the society and its reaction to sex. “As a nation, we have been conditioned that it is not right to talk about sex. You and I are in this world because of it, so how can this topic be bad or a taboo? Why are children not educated about it in school?” the actress was quoted.

The Kalank actress gave credits to the debutant director Shilpi Dasgupta. She stressed on the fact that things were comfortable because it was a female director she was working with. “Making the film became easier because the director is female. I don’t think a man could have treated this film as sensitively as Shilpi has. I became very comfortable having her around me. I felt like I was working with an elder sister,” She said.

Khandaani Shafakhana is set to release on August 2, 2019.