Priyanka Kaul July 13 2019, 3.57 pm July 13 2019, 3.57 pm

Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming movie Khandaani Shafakhana has been making quite a buzz. From taking a rather untouched and tabooed topic about a sex clinic to featuring two remake songs namely Koka and Sheher Ki Ladki, the movie has given something interesting to look up to. The movie was recently wrapped up and Sonakshi, on Saturday, shared a BTS video from the sets, where she is talking about the emotional attachment she had developed with the people on the sets.

Check out the video here:

The video features all the main cast of the movie including the director, Shilpi Dasgupta, Varun Sharma, Badshah, and the other cast and crew of the movie. In a small speech, the Dabangg girl announces that “Ye meri 23rd film hain aur aisa shayad hi kabhi hua hoga ki main hare k ka naam janti hu yaha par…” She further thanked and appreciated all the people who were associated with the project and spoke about how she will miss them all.

The movie revolves around a woman who runs a sex clinic in Punjab. Talking about her doing an eccentric role for the first time, she was quoted by IANS as, “It is not a story one would imagine me doing. If somebody gave you the one-liner of the story, you would think about five other actors but not me. That's how I also reacted to the story but the script was great. It is being directed by a woman who has brought such sensitivity to the topic that it would make everyone feel comfortable.”

The movie also touches upon gender discrimination as she said, "In this film, we see that her own brother telling her that she cannot run the clinic because she is a woman. So it also talks about inequality."