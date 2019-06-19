Priyanka Kaul June 19 2019, 9.49 pm June 19 2019, 9.49 pm

Sonakshi Sinha has her work cut out for her. She's working on Dabangg 3 and work on Takht will begin soon too. Even as she has her plate full, one of her other upcoming films was given a title after a long wait. A directorial debut by Shilpi Dasgupta, the movie was titled Khandaani Shafakhana. The actress took to her social media handle to announce the name and revealed the date of release and brought an end to the curiosity of her fans. In fact, her post reveals that she too is quite happy to give fans what they were looking for!

Sonakshi has also shared a poster from the movie announcing that the trailer of the movie will be out in 2 days.

According to reports, Sonakshi will be playing the role of a young girl who runs a sex clinic in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Annu Kapoor, who is making a comeback in the movie after Vicky Donor, will be seen playing her boss. It’s not hard to guess that the caption is a hint to the plot of the movie. Khandaani Shafakhana also stars Fukrey fame, Varun Sharma. Rapper and singer Badshaah will be making a debut with this movie.

The film went on floors at the beginning of this year and the actress shared a picture on her Instagram back then as well. Her caption, however, did not have any title name and thus created curiosity among fans and followers.