If an interesting story and a wacky treatment are the two intriguing things about Sonakshi Sinha's Khandani Shafakhana, then here's the third one. Remember Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon's massively popular track Shehar Ki Ladki from the 1996 film Rakshak? It is being recreated for Sonakshi's film and will have Diana Penty shaking a leg to it. But that's not all! The original duo will make an appearance in the track as well.

23 years is a long time, right? Suniel and Raveena, who unite once more for the track, had a lot of fun shooting it though. What's better than reliving the old times? The combination of Diana Penty and Badshah is something we've had before, too. Remember Gabru from Happy Bhaag Jayegi?

"Shehar Ki Ladki is one of my favourite songs. Shooting for the recreated version brought back so many memories. Badshah and Diana were an absolute delight to work with," Raveena told Bombay Times.

"It was great fun shooting with Ravs once again. I absolutely love the recreated version," added Suniel.

Sonakshi, in the film, runs a sex clinic that she has inherited from a relative. The film largely revolves around an Indian's usual reluctance to discuss sex openly.

"On hearing the film's one-line pitch -- 'story of a girl who inherits a sex clinic' -- I was like why would they even approach me for such a film. But when I heard the full story, I said I must do this film because it's a very relevant and important subject that should be discussed," she told IANS, discussing the film.

"I don't know that, but it will definitely get people to start thinking. It's a step in that direction. How have we as a society labelled the reason for all of us being here as taboo? It's something to think about," she answered when asked if the film could breaks taboos around sex.