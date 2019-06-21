Ranjini Maitra June 21 2019, 5.15 pm June 21 2019, 5.15 pm

The fact that Bollywood is slowly resorting to films that intend to strike conversations and break taboos, comes as a breath of fresh air. The latest example of this was Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi, a film that revolved around live-in relationships and the stigmas associated with them. Moving on, here's Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana, a hilarious take on how Indians ban even the pronunciation of the word 'sex' in public.

Khandaani Shafakhana can be literally translated to a family clinic. But the Shafakhana in question isn't an ordinary clinic. It is a clinic that addresses various sexual difficulties. Even in 2019, a woman running a clinic to help people find solutions to their sexual disorders simply isn't acceptable by many. Hence, the ordeal that Sonakshi has to go through, is understandable. On top of that, she has a brother (Varun Sharma) that looks like more of a trouble-maker than a helper! The trailer, a witty one, successfully sheds light on the taboos around sex.

Watch the trailer of Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma's Khandaani Shafakhana below:

The film also marks rapper Badshah's acting debut. A couple of months ago, he announced he had signed his first film as an actor. "I am extremely nervous. However, now that I have taken the leap, I will give it my best. Bhushanji and Mrigh both kept convincing me on how perfect the role is for me. It's a film which is so unique and different," he told IANS. Not many would also know that both of Diljit Dosanjh's role in Good News and Vicky Kaushal's role in Lust Stories first went to him, but he turned them down.

It's been a while since Sonakshi has tasted a prominent hit. Especially her last, Kalank, was an unexpected failure. Hope this one changes the game for her! Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, the film releases on 26th July 2019.

