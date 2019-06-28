Divya Ramnani June 28 2019, 4.01 pm June 28 2019, 4.01 pm

Has the combination of Badshah and a Punjabi song ever gone wrong? Not that we remember! Talking about his latest, it’s got to be extra special for the rapper because, now, he has finally made his debut as an actor. The film, titled Khandaani Shafakhana, is a comedy-drama and also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film was recently unveiled and was one laugh riot indeed. Recently, the makers dropped in the first track from the film named Koka and it is groovy as hell!

Set amid a lavish set, the three-minute-long clip commences with a sassy Sonakshi Sinha, flaunting her Koka (nose pin) in a beautiful yellow Patiala, as she takes the centre stage. Fukrey actor Varun Sharma’s sequence is the most hilarious one though. At the beginning of the song, he could be seen appealing the viewers to subscribe to T-Series... okay then. Up next, it’s Badshah and he looked quirky in his rapper avatar. However, its Sona’s super-energetic and flawless dance moves that turn out to be a highlight of this party popper. Catchy vocals, Sonakshi’s energy, Varun’s comedy, and Badshah’s rap; now, all of these elements have made for a combination of one heck of a party anthem!

Check out the song Koka from Khandaani Shafakhana here:

In the film, Sonakshi will be seen as a young girl who runs a sex clinic in Punjab. Annu Kapoor, who last impressed us with his hilarious performance in Vicky Donor, to play her boss’ role. A nervous Badshah opened up on his debut in Khandaani Shafakhana, "I am extremely nervous. However, now that I have taken the leap, I will give it my best. Bhushanji and Mrigh both kept convincing me on how perfect the role is for me. It's a film which is so unique and different.”