Khloe Kardashian celebrates her baby shower in a pink themed party

After Kim Kardashian, it is Khloe Kardashian who is pregnant with a baby girl. The reality star and her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson will be welcoming the child in a few months. A lavish pink-themed baby shower was held for Khloe, where the décor consisted of thousands of pink roses.

Khloe looks pretty as she flaunted her baby bump in a tight-fitting dress with crystal decorations and a pink overcoat. She also wore rounded earrings and had curled her hair. Meanwhile, her sister Kourtney looked glamorous in her oversized baby pink blazer. She wore strappy heels and had cropped black hair.

In the season’s finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it was revealed that Khloe is going to be a mother to a baby girl.

Khloe was convinced that she was going to have a baby boy and had said, "I have such anxiety and nerves to find out what I’m having."

Khloe took to Twitter to clarify that she was happy to have a girl. She is excited and wants her daughter to become best friends with Kim’s son Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi.

Khloe’s family including her mother Kris Jenner, grandmother MJ Houghton, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and friends Kyle Richards were among those present at the bash.